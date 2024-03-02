Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MPC. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Shares of MPC opened at $173.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.11 and its 200 day moving average is $152.95. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $175.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The company had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.65 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

