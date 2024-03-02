Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Friday. They set a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $22.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.34. Flowers Foods has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $29.10. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.39.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flowers Foods will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.62%.

In other news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian bought 9,100 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $200,109.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 849,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,670,125.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO R Steve Kinsey bought 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.46 per share, for a total transaction of $39,978.80. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,973,219.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryals Mcmullian bought 9,100 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $200,109.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,670,125.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 206.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,286,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,823,000 after buying an additional 11,637,370 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $38,880,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,583,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,171,000 after buying an additional 1,238,749 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 73.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,383,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,321,000 after buying an additional 1,010,211 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,165,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,235,000 after buying an additional 988,809 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

