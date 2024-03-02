Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Friday.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $54.65 on Friday. Green Brick Partners has a 1 year low of $30.36 and a 1 year high of $59.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.95. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.71.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.09). Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The firm had revenue of $450.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Green Brick Partners

In other news, Director David Einhorn sold 418,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $18,743,574.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,830,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,868,931.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Brick Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,102 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,403,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,855,000 after acquiring an additional 237,463 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners in the first quarter valued at about $13,056,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,253,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,103,000 after buying an additional 543,450 shares in the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.