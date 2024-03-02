Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HMY. HSBC upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harmony Gold Mining presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.40.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Harmony Gold Mining

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $5.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.62. Harmony Gold Mining has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $6.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,717,855 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $354,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163,528 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 29,744,388 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $119,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079,485 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 542.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,545,720 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993,900 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $7,335,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 33,544.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,244,832 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.