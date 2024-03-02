iHuman Inc. (IH) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on May 15th

iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

iHuman Price Performance

Shares of iHuman stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $106.81 million, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.41. iHuman has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $4.00.

Get iHuman alerts:

iHuman (NYSE:IH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter. iHuman had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 17.78%.

Institutional Trading of iHuman

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iHuman stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iHuman Inc. ( NYSE:IH Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised iHuman from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IH

About iHuman

(Get Free Report)

iHuman Inc provides intellectual development products to individual users, kindergartens, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman ABC, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Thinking, iHuman Books, iHuman Stories, iHuman Reading, iHumanpedia, iHuman Kids Workout, iHuman Coding, iHuman Fun Idioms, iHuman Little Artists, iHuman Writing, iHuman Fantastic Friends, and iHuman Readers; bekids Coding, bekids Coloring, bekids Science, bekids Reading, bekids Puzzle, bekids Academy, and Gogo Town; and Aha World, an open-ended interactive app that nurtures a desire for discovery.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iHuman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHuman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.