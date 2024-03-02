Locus Chain (LOCUS) Price Tops $0.0186 on Exchanges

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 2nd. In the last week, Locus Chain has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. Locus Chain has a market capitalization of $38.81 million and $180,410.75 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Locus Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Locus Chain Profile

Locus Chain was first traded on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,081,062,787 tokens. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

