VVS Finance Price Up 32.3% This Week (VVS)

VVS Finance (VVS) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. During the last seven days, VVS Finance has traded 32.3% higher against the US dollar. One VVS Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. VVS Finance has a total market capitalization of $202.41 million and $3.64 million worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About VVS Finance

VVS Finance launched on November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 86,032,434,323,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,549,791,424,666 tokens. The official website for VVS Finance is vvs.finance. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

