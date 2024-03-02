Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $88,743.87

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for $0.0990 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 22.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $18.46 million and approximately $88,743.87 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.00 or 0.00146690 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00035553 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00019055 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002421 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.