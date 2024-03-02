Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04), reports. Green Thumb Industries had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $278.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.07 million.
Green Thumb Industries Trading Up 3.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:GTBIF opened at $13.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average of $10.74. Green Thumb Industries has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 83.67 and a beta of 1.64.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $11.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.
About Green Thumb Industries
Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.
