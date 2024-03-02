George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Issues Earnings Results

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. George Weston had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter.
George Weston Price Performance
George Weston stock opened at $134.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. George Weston has a 1-year low of $100.11 and a 1-year high of $134.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.01. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.54.
George Weston Company Profile
