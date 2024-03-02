George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Issues Earnings Results

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. George Weston had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter.

George Weston Price Performance

George Weston stock opened at $134.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. George Weston has a 1-year low of $100.11 and a 1-year high of $134.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.01. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.54.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

