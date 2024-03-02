argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $397.70, but opened at $385.55. argenx shares last traded at $377.00, with a volume of 156,149 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.45). argenx had a negative return on equity of 16.54% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $417.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on argenx from $615.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of argenx from $580.00 to $520.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on argenx from $346.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, argenx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $526.57.

Institutional Trading of argenx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nkcfo LLC grew its holdings in argenx by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in argenx by 1.6% during the third quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in argenx by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of argenx by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

argenx Trading Up 3.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $386.84 and a 200-day moving average of $451.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.59 and a beta of 0.65.

About argenx

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

