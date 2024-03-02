Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 1,069.10%.

Denison Mines Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN DNN opened at $1.92 on Friday. Denison Mines has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $2.15. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Denison Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Institutional Trading of Denison Mines

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 235.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 15,875 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Denison Mines by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Denison Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 158.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 22,437 shares in the last quarter. 30.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

