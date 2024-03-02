Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.02

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 1.0207 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02.

Royal Bank of Canada has increased its dividend by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years. Royal Bank of Canada has a payout ratio of 43.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Royal Bank of Canada to earn $9.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.7%.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of RY opened at $97.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.75. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $77.90 and a 12 month high of $102.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.63 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 6.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.