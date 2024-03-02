Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.02

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 1.0207 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02.
Royal Bank of Canada has increased its dividend by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years. Royal Bank of Canada has a payout ratio of 43.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Royal Bank of Canada to earn $9.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.7%.
Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance
Shares of RY opened at $97.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.75. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $77.90 and a 12 month high of $102.07.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Bank of Canada
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
RY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.50.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
