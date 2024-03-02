VanEck Global Listed Private Credit (AUD Hedged) ETF (LEND) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

VanEck Global Listed Private Credit (AUD Hedged) ETF (ASX:LEND – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 29th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Sunday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

VanEck Global Listed Private Credit (AUD Hedged) ETF Stock Performance

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Global Listed Private Credit (AUD Hedged) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Global Listed Private Credit (AUD Hedged) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.