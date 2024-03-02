Eaton Co. plc (ETN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.94 on March 29th

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.94 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86.

Eaton has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Eaton has a dividend payout ratio of 30.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Eaton to earn $11.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.1%.

Eaton Stock Up 1.6 %

ETN stock opened at $293.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $117.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07. Eaton has a 52 week low of $155.38 and a 52 week high of $294.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $257.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.62.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total transaction of $500,207.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,380.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,581 shares of company stock worth $7,710,531 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

