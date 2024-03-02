Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKXCY) to Issue Dividend of $0.45 on April 11th

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.4496 per share on Thursday, April 11th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Stock Down 0.3 %

HKXCY stock opened at $30.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.71. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a fifty-two week low of $28.43 and a fifty-two week high of $44.91.

About Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

