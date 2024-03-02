Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKXCY) to Issue Dividend of $0.45 on April 11th

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.4496 per share on Thursday, April 11th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Stock Down 0.3 %
HKXCY stock opened at $30.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.71. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a fifty-two week low of $28.43 and a fifty-two week high of $44.91.
About Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing
