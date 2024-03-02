Short Interest in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) Drops By 33.0%

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, a drop of 33.0% from the January 31st total of 69,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Institutional Trading of Beasley Broadcast Group

Shares of NASDAQ BBGI opened at $0.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.01. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.86.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBGI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 238,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 730,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 17,921 shares during the period. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

