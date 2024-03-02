Mineral Resources Limited (MIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

Mineral Resources Limited (ASX:MIN – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 29th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.
Mineral Resources Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.70, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 1.55.
Mineral Resources Company Profile
