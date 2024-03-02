Eumundi Group Limited (EBG) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

Eumundi Group Limited (ASX:EBG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 29th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Eumundi Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.10.

Eumundi Group Limited engages in the hotel operation and property investment businesses in Australia. The company's Hotel Operations segment owns and operates public hotels with bar, bistro, and gaming facilities; and conducts commercial and retail liquor sales through owned and leased premises.

