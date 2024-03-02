Silk Logistics Holdings Limited (SLH) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03 on April 9th

Silk Logistics Holdings Limited (ASX:SLH – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 29th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share on Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Silk Logistics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Sood 534,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. 31.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Silk Logistics Company Profile

Silk Logistics Holdings Limited provides port-to-door landside logistics and supply chain services in Australia. It operates in two segments, Port Logistics and Contract Logistics. The company offers port logistics services, including wharf cartage; and contract logistics services, such as warehousing and distribution.

