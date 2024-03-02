Nb Global Corporate Income Trust (ASX:NBI) Declares $0.01 Interim Dividend

Nb Global Corporate Income Trust (ASX:NBI – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 29th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.012 per share on Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.
