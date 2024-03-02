Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Price Target Cut to C$18.00

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MRE has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Martinrea International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from C$18.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday. Paradigm Capital cut their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$24.00 to C$21.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$21.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$18.44.

TSE:MRE opened at C$12.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$967.83 million, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.08. Martinrea International has a twelve month low of C$11.10 and a twelve month high of C$15.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.05.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

