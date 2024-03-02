Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Price Target Cut to C$18.00

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
MRE has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Martinrea International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from C$18.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday. Paradigm Capital cut their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$24.00 to C$21.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$21.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$18.44.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Martinrea International
Martinrea International Stock Performance
Martinrea International Company Profile
Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Martinrea International
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.