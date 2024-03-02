Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Price Target Lowered to C$27.00 at Scotiabank

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PXT. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Parex Resources from C$37.50 to C$32.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Parex Resources from C$28.70 to C$27.20 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

PXT opened at C$20.50 on Friday. Parex Resources has a one year low of C$20.21 and a one year high of C$30.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 2.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Parex Resources’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

In related news, Director Sigmund Cornelius acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$16.30 per share, with a total value of C$40,750.00. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

