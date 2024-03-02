National Bankshares Increases Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target to C$89.00

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Free Report) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SJ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$77.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. CIBC set a C$89.00 target price on shares of Stella-Jones and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$82.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$83.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stella-Jones has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$93.57.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Stock Performance

Stella-Jones stock opened at C$72.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.60, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of C$4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$79.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$74.13. Stella-Jones has a fifty-two week low of C$49.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$85.77.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.90 by C$0.08. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business had revenue of C$688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$722.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stella-Jones will post 5.8295615 EPS for the current year.

Stella-Jones Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is 17.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stella-Jones

In other Stella-Jones news, Director James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.32, for a total value of C$291,600.00. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.