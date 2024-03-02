WSP Global (TSE:WSP) PT Raised to C$243.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Desjardins from C$210.00 to C$243.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.88 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of WSP Global from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$215.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of WSP Global in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$212.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$212.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WSP Global currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$231.42.

Shares of TSE WSP opened at C$218.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$196.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$191.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of C$27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 50.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. WSP Global has a 1 year low of C$164.32 and a 1 year high of C$221.39.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.91 by C$0.08. WSP Global had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of C$3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.81 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that WSP Global will post 7.8321678 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. WSP Global’s payout ratio is 34.72%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

