Raymond James Trims Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Target Price to C$64.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Free Report) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TECK.B. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$62.00 to C$56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Eight Capital set a C$70.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$65.87.
Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.
