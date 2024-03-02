Stantec (TSE:STN) Given New C$125.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Stantec (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on STN. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$97.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$96.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. ATB Capital downgraded shares of Stantec from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price target for the company from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$106.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$107.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$119.15.

STN stock opened at C$110.78 on Friday. Stantec has a 12 month low of C$75.31 and a 12 month high of C$118.39. The firm has a market cap of C$12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$108.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$97.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C($0.04). Stantec had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of C$1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.22 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Stantec will post 4.3106759 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.26%.

In other Stantec news, Director Gordon Allan Johnston purchased 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$104.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,067,537.50. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

