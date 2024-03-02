Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target Cut to C$50.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TOY. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TD Securities raised shares of Spin Master from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spin Master presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$47.63.

Shares of TSE TOY opened at C$32.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.71. Spin Master has a 52-week low of C$31.51 and a 52-week high of C$39.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$34.62. The stock has a market cap of C$1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.27%.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Toys, Entertainment, and Digital Games.

