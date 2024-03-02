WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Raised to C$234.00 at National Bankshares

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Free Report) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$212.00 to C$234.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Laurentian increased their price target on WSP Global from C$203.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on WSP Global from C$212.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Desjardins increased their price target on WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$243.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on WSP Global from C$212.00 to C$237.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded WSP Global from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price target for the company from C$215.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$231.42.

Shares of WSP stock opened at C$218.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$196.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$191.14. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of C$164.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$221.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.91 by C$0.08. WSP Global had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of C$3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.81 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WSP Global will post 7.8321678 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. WSP Global’s payout ratio is presently 34.72%.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

