iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Announces $0.25 Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.2493 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, March 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $94.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.46. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $100.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,003,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $383,484,000 after purchasing an additional 253,631 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,251,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,523,000 after buying an additional 18,484 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,845,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,925,000 after buying an additional 861,988 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 64.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,680,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,371,000 after buying an additional 656,236 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,644,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,252,000 after buying an additional 41,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

