iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYXF) to Issue Dividend of $0.24 on March 7th

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.2398 per share on Thursday, March 7th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:HYXF opened at $45.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.21. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $41.99 and a 12-month high of $45.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high yield, USD-denominated corporate bonds screened for positive ESG ratings. HYXF was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

