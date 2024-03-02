iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) to Issue Dividend of $0.13 on March 7th

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALNGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1345 per share on Thursday, March 7th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FALN stock opened at $26.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.52 and a 200 day moving average of $25.65. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.12 and a twelve month high of $26.84.

Institutional Trading of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,911,000. High Falls Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 15,261 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 15,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 347,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,163,000 after buying an additional 50,568 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Dividend History for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

