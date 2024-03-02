Insider Buying: City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Director Purchases $12,224.63 in Stock

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) Director Tracy W. Hylton II acquired 121 shares of City stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $101.03 per share, for a total transaction of $12,224.63. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,324 shares in the company, valued at $5,993,503.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

City Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $100.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.50. City Holding has a 1-year low of $82.53 and a 1-year high of $115.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $86.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. City had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 33.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that City Holding will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHCO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of City by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of City by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of City by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of City by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 7,876 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of City by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of City from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of City from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

