iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 1st

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.3857 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, March 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock opened at $88.43 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.70 and a fifty-two week high of $89.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.82 and a 200 day moving average of $85.36.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1,240.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5,006.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $99,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.