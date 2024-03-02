Peter Wright Purchases 150,000 Shares of Greenwing Resources Ltd (ASX:GW1) Stock

Greenwing Resources Ltd (ASX:GW1 – Get Free Report) insider Peter Wright bought 150,000 shares of Greenwing Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,350.00 ($6,764.71).

Peter Wright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 22nd, Peter Wright purchased 235,000 shares of Greenwing Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,625.00 ($11,519.61).

On Thursday, February 8th, Peter Wright purchased 110,000 shares of Greenwing Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$9,680.00 ($6,326.80).

Greenwing Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.80.

About Greenwing Resources

Greenwing Resources Ltd engages in the production and sale of mineral concentrates. The company primarily explores for lithium and graphite. It holds 100% interests in the Graphmada Large Flake Graphite mine located in eastern Madagascar; the San Jorge lithium brine project that includes 15 granted exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 36,600 hectares located in Catamarca, Argentina; and the Millie Reward lithium project located in central Madagascar.

