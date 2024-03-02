Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

XNCR has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on Xencor from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Xencor from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Xencor from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Xencor from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xencor currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.71.

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $23.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.29. Xencor has a fifty-two week low of $16.49 and a fifty-two week high of $32.40.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.67). Xencor had a negative net margin of 74.90% and a negative return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $44.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xencor will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 54,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $1,048,613.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 161,675 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,261.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 54,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $1,048,613.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 161,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,261.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $941,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 312,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,549,603.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Xencor by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 437,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,297,000 after acquiring an additional 254,537 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,483,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,962,000 after purchasing an additional 298,841 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 4th quarter valued at $1,179,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Xencor by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 170,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

