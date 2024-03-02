iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:IBTH)

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0709 per share on Thursday, March 7th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IBTH stock opened at $22.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.05. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $22.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,484,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 80.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 47,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 21,356 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $474,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 87.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 10,507 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (IBTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2027 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027. IBTH was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

