iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (IBTL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 1st

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0599 per share on Thursday, March 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IBTL stock opened at $20.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.29 and a 200 day moving average of $19.95. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $19.02 and a twelve month high of $21.51.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL – Free Report) by 154.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.08% of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (IBTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2031 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2031. The fund will terminate in December 2031. IBTL was launched on Jul 13, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.