SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

SPSC has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, February 9th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $196.40.

SPS Commerce stock opened at $189.04 on Friday. SPS Commerce has a 12 month low of $137.52 and a 12 month high of $218.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.41 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.40.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $144.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.05 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 12.18%. On average, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 12,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total value of $2,315,644.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,212,401.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.44, for a total value of $974,125.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,518 shares in the company, valued at $28,775,413.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 12,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total value of $2,315,644.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,212,401.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,973 shares of company stock worth $12,748,429. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 1.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 491,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 28.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,316,000 after purchasing an additional 43,191 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 55.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,858,000 after buying an additional 49,604 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 38.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 419,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,590,000 after buying an additional 115,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 549.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 177,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,132,000 after buying an additional 150,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

