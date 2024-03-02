PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on PGT Innovations from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PGT Innovations has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.25.

PGT Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PGTI opened at $41.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.44. PGT Innovations has a 12 month low of $20.29 and a 12 month high of $41.97.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $342.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.15 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 7.25%. PGT Innovations’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of PGT Innovations

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PGT Innovations by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,859,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,646,000 after purchasing an additional 610,447 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PGT Innovations by 6.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,261,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,255,000 after buying an additional 269,699 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 8.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,573,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,162,000 after acquiring an additional 269,891 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 2.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,598,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,740,000 after acquiring an additional 55,146 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,368,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,576,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

