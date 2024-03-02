Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

XEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $49.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy has a 12 month low of $48.98 and a 12 month high of $71.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.86 and its 200 day moving average is $59.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.548 per share. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 3,424.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 16,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 16,127 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

