Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Given New $20.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.72.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SHLS

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Up 4.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group

Shares of SHLS stock opened at $13.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Shoals Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $28.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.40 and a beta of 1.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 17.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,146,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858,043 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,360,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,241,000 after purchasing an additional 225,464 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 38.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,045,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,566 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,976,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,502,000 after purchasing an additional 233,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,063,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,365,000 after purchasing an additional 55,184 shares during the last quarter.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.