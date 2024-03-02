Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ GGAL opened at $22.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.17. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $23.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the period. INCA Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 33.8% in the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 3,086,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,331,000 after buying an additional 779,545 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the first quarter worth approximately $4,323,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the first quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 425,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 26,262 shares in the last quarter.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

