StockNews.com Begins Coverage on IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

IRIDEX Price Performance

IRIX stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.47. IRIDEX has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $3.48.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IRIDEX

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRIX. State Street Corp boosted its position in IRIDEX by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of IRIDEX by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,361 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IRIDEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd grew its stake in IRIDEX by 92.6% in the third quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 637,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 306,282 shares in the last quarter. 23.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.