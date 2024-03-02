First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BUSE. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of First Busey in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on First Busey from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.50.

First Busey Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BUSE opened at $22.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.78 and its 200-day moving average is $21.76. First Busey has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $25.80.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $108.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.74 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 20.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Busey will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

First Busey Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. First Busey’s payout ratio is 44.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $52,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,219.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other First Busey news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 4,200 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.06 per share, with a total value of $96,852.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,306,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $52,946.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,219.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,117 shares of company stock valued at $168,107 and have sold 6,900 shares valued at $162,955. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Busey

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BUSE. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in First Busey by 1,143.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Busey in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of First Busey by 237.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in First Busey during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Busey in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.22% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

See Also

