Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PRVA. Bank of America cut Privia Health Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Privia Health Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Privia Health Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.75.

PRVA opened at $22.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.48, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.84. Privia Health Group has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $30.15.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $440.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.81 million. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 9,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $229,171.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,464,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,848,194.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 9,951 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $229,171.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,464,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,848,194.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $287,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,474,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,223,381.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

