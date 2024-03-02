Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.
Atrion Stock Down 2.5 %
Atrion stock opened at $358.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $354.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $374.81. The company has a market cap of $631.61 million, a PE ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Atrion has a 1-year low of $274.98 and a 1-year high of $670.00.
Atrion Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.85%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atrion
About Atrion
Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Atrion
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.