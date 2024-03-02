Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Atrion Stock Down 2.5 %

Atrion stock opened at $358.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $354.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $374.81. The company has a market cap of $631.61 million, a PE ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Atrion has a 1-year low of $274.98 and a 1-year high of $670.00.

Atrion Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atrion

About Atrion

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRI. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Atrion by 7.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 205,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $128,908,000 after purchasing an additional 14,684 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atrion in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,949,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of Atrion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,114,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atrion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Atrion by 356.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Featured Stories

