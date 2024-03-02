SmarDex (SDEX) Price Reaches $0.0198

SmarDex (SDEX) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. SmarDex has a total market cap of $143.48 million and approximately $3.74 million worth of SmarDex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SmarDex has traded 35.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SmarDex token can currently be bought for about $0.0198 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 42.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About SmarDex

SmarDex’s launch date was March 13th, 2023. SmarDex’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,229,356,842 tokens. SmarDex’s official Twitter account is @smardex. The official website for SmarDex is smardex.io.

SmarDex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SmarDex (SDEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SmarDex has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,229,356,841.77239 in circulation. The last known price of SmarDex is 0.0199796 USD and is up 10.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $3,723,758.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smardex.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmarDex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmarDex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmarDex using one of the exchanges listed above.

