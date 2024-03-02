CashBackPro (CBP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.44 Million

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. In the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded 60.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CashBackPro token can now be bought for about $11.92 or 0.00019237 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CashBackPro has a market cap of $1.08 billion and $2.44 million worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004317 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00016321 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001374 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,976.81 or 1.00042345 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000065 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.09 or 0.00172871 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00008677 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000055 BTC.

CashBackPro Token Profile

CashBackPro (CRYPTO:CBP) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,227,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,226,619 tokens. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,227,267 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 11.31625315 USD and is up 12.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,995,720.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBackPro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CashBackPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

