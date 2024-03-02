Monero Trading 13.9% Higher Over Last Week (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 2nd. In the last seven days, Monero has traded up 13.9% against the dollar. One Monero coin can currently be bought for approximately $142.24 or 0.00229599 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion and approximately $67.36 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,950.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 42.3% against the dollar and now trades at $445.60 or 0.00719283 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.55 or 0.00147775 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00054698 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00007669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $111.20 or 0.00179501 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00041689 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000443 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,404,897 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.